NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW) Short Interest Update

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 805.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NKGen Biotech Stock Up 0.4 %

NKGNW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. NKGen Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

