Noble Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.75. 11,696,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

