Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 207,340 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 138.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

