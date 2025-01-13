Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Up 490.1% in December

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, an increase of 490.1% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

Nukkleus stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 425,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Nukkleus has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $78.32.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nukkleus

In related news, CEO Anastasiia Kotaieva acquired 319,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $771,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,084.32. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.