Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,421,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,776. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

