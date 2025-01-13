NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.19.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,710. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $201.58 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

