Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 21511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

