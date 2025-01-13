Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Option Care Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.590 EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

