Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,328,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

