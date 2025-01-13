Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.03. 3,524,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $428.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

