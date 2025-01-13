Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

