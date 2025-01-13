Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.26. 174,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 223,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Organigram Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
