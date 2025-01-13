ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $606.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at $387,214.20. This represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,286.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,764 shares in the company, valued at $884,005.92. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

