OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $179.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

OSIS opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.