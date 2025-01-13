Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,407. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.