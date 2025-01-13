Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 162 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,597. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.