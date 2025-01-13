Parkside Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

