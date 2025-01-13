Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 243,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

