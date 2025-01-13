Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,379,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,431. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

