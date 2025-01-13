Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 689,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $378.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

