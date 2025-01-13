PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,918,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,570,471 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $19.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
