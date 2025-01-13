PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 43,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 69,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04.
PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
