Persium Advisors LLC Invests $679,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Persium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $24,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,160. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

