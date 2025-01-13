Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Up 585.0% in December

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 585.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.5 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
About Petrofac
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrofac
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.