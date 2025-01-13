Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Up 585.0% in December

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 585.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.5 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

