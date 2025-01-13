Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.70.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.31 per share, with a total value of C$61,244.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$411,888.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,860 shares of company stock worth $328,142 and have sold 258,862 shares worth $4,298,676. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

