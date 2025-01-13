PFW Advisors LLC Invests $7.01 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327,795. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

