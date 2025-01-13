PFW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 133,920 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.
IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.72. 3,604,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
