Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 200,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 98,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

