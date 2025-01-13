Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 200,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 98,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Playfair Mining Trading Down 25.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

