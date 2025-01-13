Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Update

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PSZKY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.