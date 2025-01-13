Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Update

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PSZKY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

