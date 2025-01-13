PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,198,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SDY traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $129.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,746. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

