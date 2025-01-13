Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 21,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.35 to C$2.35 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

