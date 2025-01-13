ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.30.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

