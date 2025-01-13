QV Investors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,517,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,830,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

