Raymond James Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.98.
In related news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
