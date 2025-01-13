Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $43.40 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $43,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after buying an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $8,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 45.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $4,413,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 905,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

