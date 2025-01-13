Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $90.53 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for approximately 3.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $90,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,051. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

