Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $64,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. 52,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

