Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 8,558 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.