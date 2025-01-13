RETARDIO Price Hits $0.0697 (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. RETARDIO has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and $3.89 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,724.27 or 0.99957453 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,801.65 or 0.98952011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO launched on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.07564332 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,711,390.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

