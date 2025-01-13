Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NICE has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 16.11% 15.31% 10.40% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NICE and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NICE and CLPS Incorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $2.64 billion 3.85 $338.30 million $6.46 25.02 CLPS Incorporation $142.81 million 0.22 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NICE and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 3 12 0 2.80 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

NICE presently has a consensus price target of $259.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

NICE beats CLPS Incorporation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

