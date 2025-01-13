Reviewing Everi (NYSE:EVRI) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clover Leaf Capital and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Everi 0 5 0 0 2.00

Everi has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Everi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22 Everi $760.42 million 1.53 $84.00 million $0.15 90.20

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Everi 1.72% 5.47% 0.62%

Summary

Everi beats Clover Leaf Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and ancillary marketing and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

