Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB opened at $5.48 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

