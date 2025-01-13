Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB opened at $5.48 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

