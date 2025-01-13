Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
RVSB opened at $5.48 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
