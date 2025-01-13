Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 286,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 940,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

