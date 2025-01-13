Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 150,574 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,574 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Envision Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,582. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

