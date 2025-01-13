Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $582.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,832. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $472.11 and a 1-year high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $598.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.