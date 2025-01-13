Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in December

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 171,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $23.61.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
