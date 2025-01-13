Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in December

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 171,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

