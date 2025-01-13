Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,729,161.92 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,635.84. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,930. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.