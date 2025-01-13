Sarah Alice Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Alice Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,450. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

