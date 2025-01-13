Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 3,175,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

